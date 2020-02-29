America Ferrera and Ben Feldman arrive on the red carpet at the 2017 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Lauren Ash arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- America Ferrera announced she is leaving the NBC sitcom Superstore after five seasons.

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," Ferrera said in a statement posted on the show's Twitter feed Friday.

"Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I'm so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I'm most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

The Season 5 finale is set to air April 16.

The series about the employees of Cloud 9 -- a big-box discount store -- was recently renewed for Season 6.

Ferrera's co-star Lauren Ash assured fans that the show will go on despite Ferrera's departure.

"Superstore has always done an amazing job of reflecting real life situations and challenges," Ash tweeted.

"And these kinds of things are a part of life. People we love have to move away or on all the time. And it sucks. And it's heartbreaking. But it's a real part of life. And I don't know of any show better to tackle what that's like, than ours."

Ferrera is pregnant with her second child.