Regina Hall is set to appear on upcoming Quibi series "Q Talks" hosted by James Veitch. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lisa Kudrow is set to appear on upcoming Quibi series "Q Talks," hosted by James Veitch. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Quibi announced on Friday a new comedy series titled Q Talks hosted by James Veitch that will feature stars such as Lisa Kudrow and Regina Hall.

The series will revolve around celebrity speakers giving speeches on topics that they have no idea about.

The celebrities will be reading from a script they have never seen before that will be presented to them by a rigged teleprompter. The guests will be forced to do say and do anything the teleprompter says.

Neicy Nash, Jimmy O. Yang and Kristen Schaal will also be making appearances on the show alongside Kudrow and Hall.

Troy Conrad created the series and is serving as an executive producer alongside showrunner Nicolle Yaron.

Quibi is a short-form streaming service with a focus on mobile devices that will be launched in April.

A revival of police comedy Reno 911! and stop-motion animated series Micro Mayhem from the team behind Robot Chicken have also been announced by Quibi.