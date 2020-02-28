Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Maverick, a new CW series about a first daughter, will feature Reina Hardesty in a starring role.

Deadline reported Friday that Hardesty, 24, Nandy Martin (The Fosters) and Zainne Saleh (The Night Shift) have joined the cast of the new series.

Hardesty is known for playing Joss Mardon, aka Weather Witch, on the CW series The Flash, and Stella Namura on the Crackle show StartUp. On Maverick, Hardesty will portray Kit, the daughter of an authoritarian president.

Maverick follows Kit (Hardesty) as she begins to question her family after beginning her first year of college at Georgetown. Kit is biracial, as is Hardesty, and Maverick will reportedly feature the first Asian American first lady on television.

Martin will play Vanessa, Kit's smart and tough college roommate. Saleh will portray Cara, a sophomore student who is ready to fight back against the government by using her hacking skills.

Maverick hails from Merigan Mulhern, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, with Larry Teng to direct the pilot.

Hardesty confirmed her casting in an Instagram post Friday. She celebrated the rise of Asian-American representation in media.

"I really cannot find the words to describe the joy and bewilderment I feel. I am bursting with gratitude and beyond passionate about this story and team," Hardesty wrote. "thank you thank you times a million to everyone involved in this, it's going to be so special!"