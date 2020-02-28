Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Billions will feature Akili McDowell in Season 5.

Deadline reported Friday that McDowell, 17, will have a major recurring role in the new season of the Showtime series.

McDowell will play Savion Williams, a teenager growing up in Bobby Axelrod's (Damian Lewis) childhood hometown. Season 5 is in production in New York and will premiere May 3.

McDowell confirmed his casting in an Instagram post Friday.

"New Show alert," he wrote. "Catch ya boy as Savion Williams in @sho_billions for @showtime. I am so thankful for this opportunity."

Billions is created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin. The show stars Lewis and Paul Giamatti, and will feature Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll and Roma Maffia in Season 5.

Season 5 will center on a renewed rivalry between Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti).

McDowell is known for playing the title role on the OWN series David Makes Man, which was renewed in December for a second season.