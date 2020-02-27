Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series The Eddy.

The streaming service shared a first teaser for the show Thursday featuring André Holland as Elliot Udo, a once-celebrated jazz pianist who now co-owns a struggling club in Paris.

The preview follows Elliot (Holland) from behind as he walks the streets of Paris. He encounters Amandla Stenberg's character, Julie, outside his club, The Eddy, and invites her in.

Text in the teaser declares that music beats sorrow, despair and hardship, hinting at struggles to come for the characters.

The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary Paris. Netflix said the series revolves around Elliot, The Eddy, the club's house band and the "dangerous city" that surrounds them.

The show is written and created by Jack Thorne (Skins, Shameless), and directed and co-executive produced by La La Land helmer Damien Chazelle. The series co-stars Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim and Leïla Bekhti.

The Eddy premieres May 8.