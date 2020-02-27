Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Storm Reid says her Euphoria character, Gia, does some growing up in Season 2.

The 16-year-old actress discussed the upcoming season of the HBO series in an interview with W magazine published Thursday.

Reid plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Rue Bennett (Zendaya), on Euphoria. Reid said Gia will have her own storyline in Season 2.

"She's becoming grown in season two," she said of Gia. "I'm thankful that [series creator] Sam [Levinson] held her back in a way, in season one, because they had a lot to establish in eight episodes."

Euphoria follows Rue, a teenage recovering drug addict, her friend and crush Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafter), and several other high school students as they experience friendships, sex, drugs, love and trauma. In Season 1, Gia was often worried about Rue but resentful when her sister tried to police her own actions.

"People really needed to know and fall in love with Rue and Jules, but [Levinson] didn't shy away from depicting people who are struggling with addiction, how that affects their family," Reid said. "But now, as Gia's growing up and she's becoming her own person, and she has her own feelings about things, of course she's gonna make decisions that could be bad, or could be good."

Euphoria is based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name, and co-stars Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Algee Smith, Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud. HBO renewed the series for Season 2 in July.

"Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has built an incredible world with an extraordinary cast led by the supremely talented Zendaya. We are so grateful that he chose HBO as the home for this groundbreaking series," HBO EVP of programming Francesca Orsi said at the time.

Reid is also known for the film A Wrinkle in Time. She will next star in The Invisible Man, which co-stars Elisabeth Moss and opens in theaters Friday.