Dick Wolf arrives for a photo call for the series "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" during the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in 2012. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Mariska Hargitay's "Law & Order: SVU" has been renewed for three more seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for additional seasons.

Each of the shows -- which were created by Dick Wolf -- have been picked up for three more seasons.

The renewals were part of a five-year deal that will keep Wolf and his production company Wolf Entertainment at Universal Television.

"I'm gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years," Wolf said in a press release on Thursday.

"This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the L&O and Chicago brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks."