Feb. 27 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley had their official weigh-in on Dynamite ahead of their championship match at Revolution on Saturday.

The weigh-in was similar to what happens in the world of boxing or MMA. Moxley stepped onto the scale first and weighed in at 234 pounds.

Jericho had arrived to the ring alongside his Inner Circle partners Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz. The group was all wearing matching track suits.

Le Champion took his time getting onto the scale as he slowly removed different articles of clothing and took time to make fun of the live audience. Moxley grew impatient and head-butted Jericho which caused him to start bleeding above his nose.

A massive brawl then broke out with the Inner Circle beating down Moxley. Dustin Rhodes came down to fight with his Revolution opponent Hager with the rivals taking their battle to the concourse area of the arena. Hager threw Rhodes into a wall and then into the Dipping Dots ice cream cart.

Darby Allin also got involved, bringing his skateboard into the brawl to get more revenge on his Revolution opponent Guevara. The Spanish God was ready, however, and struck Allin down with a knee to the side of the face. Guevara then attacked Allin with his skateboard, breaking it in half.

Jericho and Moxley recovered with Jericho nailing his future opponent with the Judas Effect. Jericho ended things by performing Moxley's move the Paradigm Shift, slamming Moxley into the metal scale.

Also on Dynamite, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega took on Pac in a 30 minute Iron Man match. The competitor who earned the most victories within the time limit would win the bout. Omega was accompanied to the ring by his fellow Elite members, Nick and Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks.

The first victory went to Omega as Pac was disqualified for using a steel chair. Pac then took advantage of the weakened Omega and delivered the Black Arrow to earn a victory, making the grapplers tied.

Pac went on to set up a table outside the ring and then put Omega through it using a Shooting Star Press. Omega and Pac continued to have a highly-competitive match with neither man willing to give up another point.

Pac, in the closing moments, applied his Brutalizer submission hold but Omega would not tap out as the time limit expired. The match then went into overtime with sudden death rules. Omega won the match by nailing Pac with the One-Winged Angel for the three count.

Other moments from Dynamite included Jurassic Express defeating The Inner Circle; The Best Friends defeating The Butcher and The Blade; and Hikaru Shida defeating Big Swole, Shanna and Yuka Sakazaki.

Orange Cassidy, who helped his team The Best Friends to victory, will be having his first-ever singles match in AEW at Revolution against Pac.