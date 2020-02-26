Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Wednesday that Love Is Blind Season 1 will continue with a reunion special that will be released on March 5.

Netflix made the announcement alongside a photo of the reunion special taking place between the castmates.

The reunion special promises to answer burning questions and will feature all of the engaged couples from the series including Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten, Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli, Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Chamblin and Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes along with Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will be returning as hosts.

The Love Is Blind Season 1 finale will arrive Thursday on Netflix.

The dating series features a group of singles only being allowed to communicate with each other from separate rooms before actually meeting face-to-face.