Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Ryan Murphy announced on Instagram Wednesday that Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson and more will star in American Horror Story Season 10.

Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross are also set to star.

Murphy made the announcement by uploading a video of a credits sequence set to the song "Dead of Night" by Orville Peck.

Culkin is a newcomer to American Horror Story while the others are series mainstays. Paulson and Peters were notably not involved with Season 9 after appearing in every previous season.

American Horror Story, which premiered in 2011, is created by Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Each season has been centered around a new horror theme and setting.

FX renewed the series through Season 13 in January.