Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new miniseries The Letter for the King.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the fantasy series Wednesday featuring Amir Wilson as the squire Tiuri.

The preview opens with Tiuri (Wilson) training to become a knight. One evening, Tiuri comes across a dying knight, who tasks him with delivering a secret letter to the king.

"The future of the entire kingdom depends on it," the knight tells Tiuri.

Tiuri and his friends embark on an epic quest to deliver the letter. The group faces many dangers, but appear to be aided by Tiuri's untapped powers.

The Letter for the King is based on the Tonke Dragt novel of the same name, published in 1962. The series co-stars Islam Bouakkaz, Jack Barton, Jonah Lees, David Wenham, Andy Serkis and Serkis' daughter, Ruby Serkis.

The Letter for the King is a six-part miniseries that premieres March 20.

Wilson is known for playing Will Parry in the BBC and HBO adaptation of His Dark Materials. Serkis portrayed Gollum in the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit film series.