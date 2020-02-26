Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken is leaving the show after four seasons.

The 52-year-old television personality announced her exit from the Bravo series in a statement Tuesday to People.

"The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD," Locken said.

"Getting to share my wedding with the viewers last year brought me tremendous joy, however, the season was very personally challenging for me," she added. "I am looking forward to stepping away from the cameras and spending quality time with my husband and friends, traveling, but most importantly, getting back to philanthropy, which was my main reason for joining the show."

Locken showed her wedding to her husband, Rich Emberlin, during an episode of Season 4. The couple married in April after nearly 10 years of dating.

Locken confirmed her exit from Real Housewives in a tweet Tuesday.

"With all the love in heart thank you for the years of laughter and love!" she wrote.

Locken also addressed her departure in a post on Instagram.

"From the bottom of my heart I want THANK YOU ALL for your kindness, your love & for making me laugh when I thought I couldn't," she wrote. "YOU are what kept me going and YOU are who I will always be GRATEFUL for!"

Locken faced heavy backlash in Season 4 for her racially insensitive comments. Locken made racial comments about her co-star Kary Brittingham, including calling Brittingham a "chirpy Mexican."

"It was a mistake, I was ignorant, I have educated myself, and moving forward, I know that this is wrong," Locken said during the Season 4 reunion.

The Real Housewives of Dallas co-stars Brittingham, Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott. The series airs on Bravo.