Feb. 26 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Moss appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how much she has enjoyed making horror films including her latest movie, The Invisible Man.

"I did a small part in Jordan Peele's movie Us and that was where I sort of discovered like, 'Oh, this is my genre,'" Moss said on Tuesday.

"Basically you can do like the craziest [expletive] and everyone loves it," she continued before detailing how Peele applauded her performance in Us.

"I was like, okay, this is my jam," Moss said.

The Invisible Man, which arrives in theaters on Friday, features Moss being haunted by an abusive ex-lover who becomes invisible. Moss said she jumped several times while watching the film.

Moss, best known as the lead actor on Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, said she will begin work on Season 4 on Monday.