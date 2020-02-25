Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new limited series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.

The streaming service released a first trailer for the series Tuesday featuring Octavia Spencer as Madam C.J. Walker, a black hair care pioneer who became America's first black, self-made female millionaire.

Walker was born in Louisiana in 1867, and was the child of former slaves. She made her fortune by developing a line of cosmetics and hair care products for black women.

The preview shows Walker (Spencer) become inspired to create her own products after experiencing hair loss. She markets her products to other black women, then marginalized in the beauty industry.

"Sisters, let's talk about hair. They put us down, tell us we're ugly, make us feel ugly. Wonderful hair leads to wonderful opportunities," Walker says.

Walker is seen launching her own company, the Walker Hair Company, and developing an entire line of products. She faces sexism and other challenges as she builds her business from the ground up.

"Hair is beauty. Hair is power," she says.

Netflix also shared a poster and new first look photos featuring Spencer as Walker on Tuesday.

Self Made is based on the biography On Her Own Ground by A'Leila Bundles. The series is written by Nicole Asher and co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo and Blair Underwood.

Self Made premieres March 20. Netflix previously released stills from the series in January.