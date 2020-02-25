Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Anime streaming service Crunchyroll announced a new slate of original programming on Tuesday that includes an adaptation of Tower of God.

Crunchyroll announced eight programs in total that span adventure, fantasy, romance, historical fiction and more.

The shows are being produced alongside publishers like Kodansha and animation studios such as MAPPA and Crunchyroll Studios.

The slate includes supernatural romance In/Spectre; actioner Tower of God, based on the comic series of the same name created by SIU and published by WEBTOON; Onyx Equinox by creator Sofia Alexander about a young Aztec boy who is chosen by the gods to act as humanity's champion; and The God of High School based on the comic series of the same name by Yongje Park and published by WEBTOON.

Other shows coming to Crunchyroll include Noblesse, based on the comic series by Jeho Son and Kwangsu Lee and published by WEBTOON; Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun about a former samurai a yakuza bodyguard, a spy and a geisha assassin try to find their place in 1870 Japan; FreakAngels, based on the graphic novels by Warren Ellis and Paul Duffield; and High Guardian Spice, from creator Raye Rodriguez, about four fierce girls who train to become heroes at High Guardian Academy.

Crunchyroll, which has co-produced more than 60 anime series' since 2015, will be premiering the new originals throughout the year.

In/Spectre is available now on the service, with Tower of God arriving in the spring and Onyx Equinox arriving in the summer.