Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Tyra Banks appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss her upcoming theme park, ModelLand.

Banks said the theme park will help visitors feel beautiful as they take park in lavish photo shoots.

The venture will open in Santa Monica, Calif., and feature entertainment, retail and dining. Vsitors will be able to walk the runway and create their own look book.

"America's Next Top Model is in 180 countries, it is one of the longest running reality shows in history, but I feel like I've only given so many people that opportunity," she said in reference to her former reality series.

"It's time to bust open that door and give everyone that opportunity to feel beautiful and to push so much self-love into their spirit," she continued.

"I created ModelLand as a place you can come and live the ultimate modeling fantasy," Banks said.

Banks, 46, also discussed how she is teaching her 4-year-old York about body positivity.

"I'm teaching my son to love all body types," the model said.