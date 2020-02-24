Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Finn Tapp and Paige Turley won Season 6 of the U.K. version of Love Island.

Turley, 22, on Sunday, shared the grand prize of 50,000 pounds with Tapp, 20.

Luke Trotman, 22, and Siannise Fudge, 25, came in second place, followed by Luke Mabbott, 24, and Demi Jones, 21, in third place and Ched Uzor, 23, and Jess Gale, 20, in fourth place.

Season 6 of Love Island was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and was the first season to air during the winter. The reality series normally takes place during the summer, but will now appear every summer and winter.

Laura Whitmore took over as host of Season 6 following the exit of Caroline Flack. Whitmore has been dating Love Island narrator, Iain Stirling, since 2017.

Flack, who started hosting the series in 2015, died by suicide in February at the age of 40. Whitmore dedicated the finale to Flack, which featured a montage of Flack's highlights.