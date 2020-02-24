Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Katy Perry thanked first responders on Twitter after a gas leak incident played out during the latest episode of American Idol.

Perry and fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan smelled gas during auditions on Sunday's episode.

The judges, contestants and the film crew evacuated the building while the fire department arrived to fix the issue.

Perry fell down due to feeling light headed.

"Big shout out to all of our first responders around the country - thanks for risking your lives every day...and all night long #AmericanIdol," Perry tweeted alongside a video of herself hugging and thanking a first responder.

Perry, Richie and Bryan further thanked the first responders by performing alongside them Richie's hit song "All Night Long."