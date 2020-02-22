Kelly Reilly attends the premiere of "Flight" in London in 2013. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Paramount Network has renewed its contemporary western Yellowstone for a fourth season.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the drama is about a wealthy, dysfunctional Montana cattle ranching family.

It stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser and Kelsey Asbille Chow.

Season 3 is set to debut this summer.

Sheridan is a filmmaker and actor whose credits include Sicario, Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sons of Anarchy. He this week signed an overall production and development pact with ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Brands, which will include a new series he is working on, Mayor of Kingston.