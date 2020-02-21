Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg will be the featured guest on Wednesday's episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's web talk show Red Table Talk.

The rapper will be on hand to discuss with Jada Pinkett Smith and her co-hosts Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris the controversy surrounding his rant towards CBS This Morning's Gayle King.

Snoop Dogg previously slammed King on social media for her interview with former basketball star Lisa Leslie. King asked the WNBA star about her thoughts on the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault case following his death.

Snoop Dogg has since apologized and will talk about what he's learned since the incident.

Jada Pinkett Smith released on Instagram Friday a photo of the music star appearing on Red Table Talk.

"@snoopdogg is coming to @redtabletalk Wednesday, February 26 to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women," Jada Pinkett Smith captioned the image.

Red Table Talk, which broadcasts on Facebook Watch, was renewed through 2022 in January. Facebook Watch also announced a spinoff series with Gloria Estefan titled Red Table Talk: The Estefans which Jada Pinkett Smith will executive produce.