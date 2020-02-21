Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju and six others have joined Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher.

Hivju, who famously portrayed Tormund in Game of Thrones, will appear on the fantasy series as Nivellen.

Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia and Mecia Simmon as Francesca will also be featured in the new season.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same which also previously adapted into a popular video game series. Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri.

Netflix renewed The Witcher for a second season ahead of the Season 1 premiere in November.