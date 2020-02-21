Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber was forced to eat from a selection of disgusting foods during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The game, on Thursday, involved Bieber and Corden asking each other personal questions that if not answered, would result in them having to eat one of the disgusting foods.

The food available included cow blood and pork tongue jelly, bird saliva, cow tongue, ant yogurt with a scorpion garnish, cod sperm, beetle jello shot, shrimp and chili pepper smoothie and bull penis.

Bieber was noticeable grossed out throughout the segment and couldn't stand the smell of the food.

Corden started things off by drinking bird saliva after he wouldn't answer who was more talented between Bieber and Harry Styles. The pop star drank from the shrimp and chili pepper smoothie when he didn't answer which country has the worst fans.

Bieber avoided eating bull penis by ranking his wife Hailey Baldwin's friends from best to worst, naming in order Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne. The singer said Jenner was only first because he knew her the best.

The segment ended with Corden eating a cow tongue after refusing to rank his fellow late night hosts and Bieber was forced to eat ant yogurt when he refused to have his mustache shaved off.

Bieber has been featured on The Late Late Show throughout the week, appearing with Corden on Carpool Karaoke and Toddlerography, among other segments.