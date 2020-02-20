Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Today co-host Sheinelle Jones says she will undergo surgery on one of her vocal chords.

The 41-year-old television personality said on the show Thursday that she is having a lesion removed from her vocal fold that has made it difficult to talk and caused her voice to sound hoarse.

"It's really affected my life," she said.

Jones will take a six-week hiatus from the show as she recovers. She won't be able to talk or use her voice during the first two weeks after the surgery.

"There's a piece of me that feels like it's a little bit of grace," Jones said. "Because it's a gift to sit still and do some soul searching, do some reading, do some writing. Nobody ever tells you you have permission to sit still."

Jones will have her last day on Today Friday before undergoing surgery and taking her hiatus.

Jones said in an interview with People published that she's ready to move forward after struggling with vocal chord problems for years.

"I am taking my life back," she said. "I hope we can talk six weeks from now and I hope I sound amazing."

Jones joined Today in 2014 and was made a co-host of the show's third hour in January 2019.