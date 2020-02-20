Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber performed Toddlerography with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

The pop star and late night host tried their best to follow the dance moves of multiple children in the segment Wednesday.

Bieber and Corden ran, jumped and fell to the floor while wearing workout attire.

The duo took a break and sat down to blow bubbles with one of the kids.

Bieber and Corden also started a "Yummy" food truck together, named after the singer's song of the same name.

Bieber handled grilled cheese sandwiches, while Corden cooked fish tacos. The pair asked customers to pay what they thought the food was worth.

They donated the money to the Los Angeles food bank.

Bieber has been featured on The Late Late Show throughout the week. He recently sang a number of his hit songs with Corden for Carpool Karaoke.