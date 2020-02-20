Taika Waititi holds up his Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay as he arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 9. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jude Law is set to star in "The Auteur," a new horror-comedy series on Showtime. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit writer Taika Waititi is collaborating with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Jude Law on a half-hour series for Showtime called The Auteur.

Waititi will direct the episodes he writes and executive produces with Peter Warren.

Based on the graphic novel by Rick Spears, James Callahan and Luigi Anderson, the horror-comedy is about a desperate-for-a-hit film producer who accidentally traps his cast and crew on a back lot with a serial killer, a synopsis from the cable network said.

"The Auteur unites the wildly imaginative filmmaker Taika Waititi and the barbed wit of Peter Warren with the undeniable Jude Law in a bloody love letter to the movies that will make you simultaneously die laughing and want to run for your life," Showtime's Amy Israel said in a statement.