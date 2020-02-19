Feb. 19 (UPI) -- This is Us star Mandy Moore is looking back on her audition for the NBC series.

The 35-year-old actress and singer revisited her audition in a video Tuesday after the show's characters opened a time capsule during this week's episode.

The video features footage of Moore's audition for Rebecca Pearson. Moore recalled how she wasn't immediately chosen for the part.

"The feedback was, 'They really liked you. But now they're gonna go read a bunch of people in New York and across the country, and we'll hopefully hear back in a couple of weeks,'" she said.

Moore said she got a callback "five or six weeks later" and was asked to do a chemistry read with Milo Ventimiglia, who was ultimately cast as Rebecca's husband, Jack Pearson.

"I got called in to audition with Milo. He was the only guy I read with. We sort of just instantly had this connection," the actress said.

The video features footage from Moore and Ventimiglia's chemistry read, which features a scene from the series premiere.

"It went well, and I guess the rest is history because we both got the job," Moore said.

This is Us premiered on NBC in 2016 and is in its fourth season. The series stars Moore, Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley as the Pearson family.

Brown, who portrays Randall Pearson, reflected on his experience with the show in a video Wednesday.

"If I could go back to day one of This is Us ... One thing I would tell myself is that I was going to make some of the best friends of my entire life," the actor said of his co-stars.

In light of our time capsule episode, if I could go back to day 1 of #ThisIsUs, here's what I'd tell myself... pic.twitter.com/J71a6UiwBJ— Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 19, 2020

This is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The series was renewed through Season 6 in May.