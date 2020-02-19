Feb. 19 (UPI) -- AMC has released on YouTube the opening of Sunday's Season 10 mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead.

"The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief," a press release said.

"All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks."

The 90-second clip shows Carol (Melissa McBride,) Daryl (Norman Reedus,) Jerry (Cooper Andrews,) Aaron (Ross Marquand,) Connie (Lauren Ridloff,) Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Kelly (Angel Theory) lost and afraid in a cave with tight spaces, sheer cliffs and flesh-craving zombies.

Carol screams when she sees villain Alpha (Samantha Morton) standing on a ledge above her, holding a torch.

Alpha smirks, disappears and exits the cave into daylight.