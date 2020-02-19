Annaleigh Ashford arrives on the red carpet at the World Premiere of "Second Act" at Regal Union Square Theatre, Stadium 14 on December 12, 2018 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Anna Ashford has been cast in CBS comedy pilot B Positive.

The series, from writer and executive producer Marco Pennette and executive producer Chuck Lorre, will follow recently divorced dad Drew who needs a kidney transplant when he runs into Gina (Ashford), a woman from his past.

Ashford's character is a working-class woman who lives in her mother's basement, has a job driving a senior van and makes rash decisions including giving Drew her kidney.

The duo will form a bound as they embark on a journey that will change their lives.

The actress will film the B Positive pilot jointly with Ryan Murphy's Impeachment: American Crime Story which will explore the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton. Ashford will star in Impeachment as Paula Jones.

Ashford, who won the Tony Award for her performance in stage play You Can't Take It With You, has also appeared in Masters of Sex, Younger, Fox's remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Season 2 of American Crime Story, Unbelievable and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.