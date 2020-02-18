Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Randy Orton kicked off Raw by viciously attacking Matt Hardy after Hardy wasn't medically cleared to face The Viper in a No Holds Barred match.

Hardy appeared to confront Orton wearing a neck brace, the end result of the WWE veteran asking Orton last week why he assaulted Hall of Famer Edge. Hardy said that he will not allow Orton to decide when his career ends.

Orton responded by stating that he respects Hardy and loves Edge like a brother.

"I am truly sorry," he said before exiting the ring.

Orton stopped at the entrance ramp and turned back around as Hardy grabbed a steel chair. Orton dodged his attack and delivered an RKO. Things got more violent as Orton placed Hardy's head onto the steel steps and smashed the chair against his head twice. Hardy was then taken out on a stretcher.

Also on Raw, Shayna Baszler got into a war or words with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Baszler got The Man's attention last week after she bit Lynch behind the neck.

Lynch promised revenge and dumped a bag of money into the ring, stating that the cash is a down payment for all the fines she will incur from hurting Baszler.

Baszler will be competing in a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on March 8 along with Natalya, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The winner will get to face Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Lynch said she will be watching the match closely and rooting for Baszler to win.

Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins started to give a sermon about how he was going to continue to change the red brand for the better while being joined by his followers, fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy and Akam and Rezar of AOP.

The Monday Night Messiah was interrupted by Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders, however, leading to a main event match between Murphy and AOP against Owens and The Viking Raiders.

Owens was poised to win the bout after nailing Murphy with a Stunner but Rollins entered the ring and attacked Owens, leading to a disqualification. Rollins and his crew continued to attack their rivals until The Street Profits arrived to turn the tide of the battle.

Rollins escaped as his followers were taken out, leading to a celebration by The Street Profits, Owens and The Viking Raiders as Raw went off the air.

Other moments from Raw included Aleister Black defeating Erick Rowan; 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss successfully defending his title against Mojo Rawley and R-Truth; Drew McIntyre defeated MVP after verbally sparring with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman; Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza defeated Rusev and Humberto Carrillo; Women's Tag Team Champion Kairi Sane defeated Natalya via count out; and Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson.