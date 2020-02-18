"Vida" star Mishel Prada attends the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards on June 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Vida" star Melissa Barrera attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards. "Vida" Season 3 will arrive in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Starz announced on Tuesday that Season 3 of Latinx series Vida will premiere on April 26 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The network also released a new poster for Season 3 featuring a jean jacket covered in patches related to the series and a teaser trailer.

The clip features sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) continuing to run their bar Vida and trying out new ideas to bring in customers while dealing with protestors.

Vida Season 3 will also explore how the Hernandez sisters discover a long-buried family secret.

Ser Anzoategui as Eddy, Chelsea Rendon as Marisol, Carlos Miranda as Johnny and Roberta Colindrez as Nico also star. Jenee LaMarque and Tanya Saracho served as directors on Season 3.