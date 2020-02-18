Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish, her brother and producer Finneas O'Connell and composer Hans Zimmer appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to discuss the theme song for upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Eilish, 18, is the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song. O'Connell co-wrote the track with Zimmer handling the orchestral arrangement.

"It's literally been something that like Finneas and I have wanted to do for years," Eilish said to GMA.

"We knew we wanted the song to be the same title of of the film too. We lucked out on the title because it wasn't called Quantum of Solace," O'Connell joked in reference to the 2008 James Bond film of the same name.

Zimmer said Eilish and O'Connell were invited to watch the film inside an editing room in order to help with the song's creation.

"I just loved it from the moment I heard it and it just got under my skin and stayed there," Zimmer said.

No Time To Die, from director Cary Joji Fukunaga, is the 25th film in the James Bond series and the last to star Daniel Craig. The film is set to hit theaters April 3 in the U.K. and April 8 in the U.S.