The revival of "Cold Feet" is wrapping up Monday after four seasons. Photo courtesy of ITV

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- ITV said Monday's episode of Cold Feet will mark the end of the British romantic dramedy's revival.

Starring James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Robert Bathurst, Fay Ripley and John Thomson, the show initially ran for five seasons, starting in 1997. It returned in 2016 and ran another four seasons, the final episode of which airs on Monday.

"We feel we've explored to our satisfaction the issues confronting the characters at this stage of their lives and we want to give them all a little time to move on, to put clear water between the stories we've told thus far and the issues they'll be exploring when they are empty nesters staring down the barrel of grand-parenthood," series creator Mike Bullen said in a press release. "We're looking forward to returning at a later date to document the agony and the ecstasy of the third age."

The cast issued a joint statement, also offering hope for a second revival in the years to come.

"The Cold Feet team have proved that life never stops being funny, challenging and bittersweet. So, although the show will take a well earned break, we all look forward, when the time is right, to returning to warm the nation's hearts once again," the actors said.

Nesbitt was recently announced as the star of the new Northern Irish crime drama, Bloodlands.