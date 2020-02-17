Scottish actress Kelly Macdonald will play a new detective chief inspector on "Line of Duty." File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Filming has begun on Season 6 of the BBC's crime drama Line of Duty.

Set 18 months after the events of Season 5, the upcoming episodes of the thriller were penned by series creator Jed Mercurio.

The sixth season will feature a new detective chief inspector, played by Boardwalk Empire and Brave star Kelly Macdonald, as well as a fresh case.

"First day of filming #LineofDuty6 @BBCOne @worldprods. It's great to be back on the hunt for bent coppers. Rest assured our camera crew will do better than my amateur snaps," Mercurio tweeted Monday, along with a collage of photos from the show's set.

Returning cast members include Vicky McClure, Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar.

The new season is expected to debut later this year.