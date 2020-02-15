Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The second season of the U.S. version of the reality competition series Love Island is to get a 2-hour premiere on CBS on May 21.

Five 1-hour episodes will then air throughout the week and a weekly recap show will be broadcast on Saturdays.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return for Season 2.

"BEST VALENTINES DAY EVER AHH!!! If you're single this Valentine's Day YOU ARE IN LUCK! We are looking for an all-new cast of Islanders who are looking for love! Visit www.cbs.com/casting for all the deets and hopefully I will see you in Fiji!" Hoffman posted on Instagram Friday.

Those who apply should be single and interested in a televised summer of romance in Fiji.

"Every few days the Islanders must couple up -- those who fail to find a partner to couple up with risk being dumped from the island," a network press release said. "Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn't always run smoothly. Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form."

Season 1 may be viewed for free at CBS.com.

A British version of the show ran on ITV in 2005-06, then was brought back in 2015. The revival is now in its sixth season.