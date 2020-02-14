Topher Grace (R) and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, arrive for the the 25th annual SAG Awards on January 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Topher Grace has been cast in ABC pilot comedy Home Economics.

The single-camera comedy will follow three adult siblings who range from rich to poor. Grace will portray Tom who is a part of the middle-class.

Tom is a published novelist whose last book did not sell well. He wants to reach his wealthy brother's level but he begins to worry about his finances after having twins.

Home Economics is penned by Michael Colton and John Aboud, The series was inspired by Colton's family.

Colton and Aboud, known for penning Penguins of Madagascar and writing for Childrens Hospital and Sit Down Shut Up, are also serving as executive producers.

Home Economics, if turned into a series, will mark Grace's first regular broadcast television role since That '70s Show.