Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chris Pratt was surprised by his Onward co-star Tom Holland while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Pratt discussed with Kimmel on Wednesday his Valentine's Day plans with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and how production on the third Jurassic World film will begin soon.

Kimmel then allowed audience members to ask Pratt questions when Holland appeared.

The Spider-Man star asked Pratt who was his favorite actor with the 40-year-old answering Denzel Washington. Holland then wanted to know who his favorite actors were with the first name Tom with Pratt answering Tom Cruise followed by Tom Hanks, Tom Hardy and Tom Hiddleston.

Holland then joined Pratt and Kimmel to discuss Onward, the pair's upcoming Pixar fantasy film about two brothers who are trying to use a magic staff to bring their late father back for one day.

"It's very moving," Pratt said about the project after stating that he cried while watching it and how Onward is inspired by director Dan Scanlon's life. The filmmaker, who has an older brother, lost his father before he was born

"It does make you laugh, it does move you, it is an adventure, edge of your seat. It's a lot of action, it's beautiful but it is emotional," Pratt continued.

Onward is set to arrive in theaters on March 6. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also provide voice work.