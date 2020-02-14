Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Southern Charm star Eliza Limehouse is engaged to be married.

The 24-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Mark "Struthers" McBride, Jr., in an Instagram post Friday on Valentine's Day.

"We are engaged!!!!! Happy Valentine's y'all! cheers to forever @_struthers I love you!!!" Limehouse wrote.

McBride, 29, an army veteran, confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"i can honestly tell you 2 times in my life where I have been full of excitement, adrenaline, & joy. This is one of them & enlisting. Here's to forever EDL Baby, I love you so very much. #engaged," he wrote.

Limehouse told People that McBride proposed in January after a nearly a year of dating. McBride proposed again at Airy Hall Plantation in South Carolina last week.

"He's my best friend, the most selfless man I've ever met, treats me like a princess, and makes me feel completely secure," Limehouse said. "I really love him. I feel whole when I'm with him."

Limehouse joined Southern Charm in Season 6. The Bravo series co-stars Craig Conover, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo.