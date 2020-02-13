"The Good Fight" star Cush Jumbo attends the Critics' Choice Awards on January 2018. File Photo by Andrew Gombert/EPA-EFE

"The Good Fight" star Christine Baranski arrives for 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10. "The Good Fight" Season 4 will premiere in April. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Good Fight Season 4 will premiere on CBS All Access on April 9, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

New episodes of the 10-episode fourth season will premiere every Thursday on CBS All Access.

Season 4 of the legal drama will find Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart and her colleagues needing to accept the new offer they made with multi-national law firm, STR Laurie.

The Good Fight, a spinoff of CBS' The Good Wife which ran from 2009 to 2016, also stars Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi. Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo.

Hugh Dancy will be featured in Season 4 in a recurring role.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers on The Good Fight which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson.