Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Sci-fi comedy series Avenue 5 is getting a second season at HBO.

The network announced in a press release Thursday that it renewed the show for Season 2.

Avenue 5 is created by Armando Iannucci and stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front and Suzy Nakamura. The series premiered in January and is in the midst of a nine-episode first season.

Avenue 5 is set 40 years in the future. The show takes place on a space cruise ship that is knocked off course, extending an intended eight-week journey into a three-year return to Earth.

"We've loved every minute of Avenue 5's inaugural voyage," HBO EVP of programming Amy Gravitt said. "Armando Iannucci and his team are masters of smart and incisive comedy, and the ensemble cast, brilliantly captained by Hugh Laurie, is second to none. We can't wait to see what's in store for our hapless heroes in season two."

Iannucci, who also created the HBO series Veep, said he's happy to be back at the network.

"It was so great to be back again with HBO for the first season of Avenue 5, so I'm doubly thrilled that HBO have now seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark [played by Laurie] and his passengers and crew through even more physical and emotional hell next year too," Iannucci said.

"Nobody provides angst-ridden laughs better than Hugh Laurie, and we're looking forward to seeing what further impossible situations and existential crises we can plunge him, Josh God and the rest of our fantastic cast into next," he added.

Avenue 5 airs Sundays on HBO.