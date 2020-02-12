James Nesbitt has started work in his native Northern Ireland on the new crime drama "Bloodlands." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Filming is underway in Northern Ireland on James Nesbitt's new crime drama Bloodlands, the BBC announced.

"When a car containing a possible suicide note is pulled out of Strangford Lough, Northern Irish police detective Tom Brannick quickly connects it to an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance. Bloodlands follows his hunt for the legendary assassin known as 'Goliath', an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher," a press release from the British network said.

The series co-stars Lisa Dwan, Lorcan Cranitch, Charlene McKenna, Ian McElhinney, Lola Petticrew, Chris Walley, Michael Smiley, Kathy Kiera Clarke and Susan Lynch.

Pete Travis -- whose credits include Omagh and The Go-Between -- is directing the project.

Nesbitt is famous for his roles in Cold Feet and The Missing.