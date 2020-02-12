Feb. 12 (UPI) -- NBC announced it has renewed its workplace comedy Superstore for a sixth season.
"It's a beautiful day at Cloud 9. Superstore will be coming back for Season 6!," the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.
The show follows the employees and customers of Cloud 9, a Walmart-style, big-box store.
It stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Kaliko Kauahi, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos and Colton Dunn.
"We're thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.