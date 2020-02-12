"Superstore" star Lauren Ash arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Superstore" star Nico Santos arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

America Ferrera (L) and Ben Feldman are returning for Season 6 of "Superstore" on NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- NBC announced it has renewed its workplace comedy Superstore for a sixth season.

"It's a beautiful day at Cloud 9. Superstore will be coming back for Season 6!," the show's Twitter account said Tuesday.

It's a beautiful day at Cloud 9. ️ Superstore will be coming back for Season 6! pic.twitter.com/gTyBxdsBfQ— Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) February 11, 2020

The show follows the employees and customers of Cloud 9, a Walmart-style, big-box store.

It stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Kaliko Kauahi, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nichole Bloom, Nico Santos and Colton Dunn.

"We're thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.