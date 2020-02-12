Actor Dermot Mulroney and his wife Tharita Catulle arrive on the red carpet for the 17th annual Hollywood Film Awards gala in 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lou Diamond Phillips recently reunited with his "Young Guns" co-star Dermot Mulroney on the set of the drama "Prodigal Son." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Lou Diamond Phillips' Young Guns co-star Dermot Mulroney has joined the cast of Phillips' cop drama Prodigal Son.

"C'mon now! Has it really been 30 years! 'Dirty Steve' cleans up pretty damn good, don't he! So overjoyed to be reunited with my old saddle mate, Dermot Mulroney! Oh yeah, the bullets are gonna fly! #YoungGuns #ProdigalSon @JohnFusco12 #Pals @prodigalsonfox @ProdigalWriters," Phillips tweeted Tuesday.

Phillips also shared a photo of him, Mulroney and Prodigal Son co-star Bellamy Young.

Deadline.com said Mulroney will play a wealthy murder witness in the last five episodes of the show's first season. His first episode is to air on March 30.

Prodigal Son casts Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, a consultant for the New York Police Department and the son of Dr. Martin Whitly, a serial killer played by Michael Sheen.

Phillips plays NYPD Lt. Gil Arroyo, who helped capture Whitly and has been looking out for his family since.

Young Guns was an iconic 1988 western movie that co-starred Phillips and Mulroney, as well as Kiefer Sutherland, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez.

Mulroney has since starred in dozens of films and TV projects, including My Best Friend's Wedding , The Family Stone, Enlightened, August: Osage County and Shameless. He can now be seen in Four Weddings and a Funeral and The Righteous Gemstones.

Phillips has also been a fixture on the big and small screens for several decades, memorably co-starring in Longmire for six seasons.