Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Charlie's Angels, City on a Hill and Kingdom actor Jonathan Tucker is set to star in Debris, a new sci-fi drama for NBC.

The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the casting news.

J.H. Wyman (Fringe, Almost Human) wrote the pilot and will executive produce the series, which is being likened to The X-Files and Men in Black.

The show is about two government agents from the United States and the United Kingdom who work together after a crashed alien spacecraft starts having strange effects on people.