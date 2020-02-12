David E. Kelley (L) and Michelle Pfeiffer attend the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

John Carroll Lynch has joined the cast of upcoming drama "The Big Sky" from David E. Kelley. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- John Carroll Lynch has been cast in upcoming ABC drama series The Big Sky which is written and executive produced by David E. Kelley.

ABC picked up The Big Sky straight to series. The show is based on author C.J. Box's first Cassie Dewell novel titled The Highway.

The Big Sky will follow private detective Cassie Dewell who teams up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt to find two sisters who were kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana. The duo will discover that more girls have disappeared in the area as they race to find the culprit.

Lynch will portray grizzled Montana state trooper Rick Legarski who has more going on in his life than meets the eye.

Casting for other roles in the series is underway.

Lynch has appeared in other television shows such as American Horror Story, One Dollar, Veep, Perfect Harmony, The Walking Dead, and more. Kelley is best known for Ally McBeal and Boston Legal.