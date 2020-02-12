Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Constance Wu appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed the impact ABC's Fresh Off the Boat had on her career as the sitcom nears its end after six seasons.

"It really is the most life changing thing that's ever happened to me," Wu said on Tuesday about her experience on the show which will have its series finale on Feb. 21.

"I'm so grateful that I got to do it and I'm really proud of the kids. That's one of the biggest things is like, those boys have grown up to be really wonderful young men and just to witness that has been amazing," she continued.

Host Jimmy Fallon presented the actress with a series of bloopers taken from the show that feature Wu laughing while she was acting out a scene.

Wu was also asked about a potential sequel to her hit romantic comedy, Crazy Rich Asians.

"I would love to work with everybody again. I'm just the actor, I don't produce so I don't really know what they're doing behind-the-scenes," she said.

"But if they make one, I'm there. I'll say that," she continued about the sequel.

Wu, who starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, said that she was a fan of the singer's recent halftime performance during Super Bowl LIV.

"My favorite part actually was when her daughter Emme came out and sang," Wu said. "She really raised some good kids. She can do everything."