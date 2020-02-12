Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys appeared on The Tonight Show and cleared up rumors concerning their reported rivalry with fellow boy band 'NSYNC.

"There was never any truth to us and 'NSYNC being in a rivalry," member Kevin Richardson said to host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

"Those were guys following their dreams, we were following our dreams," he continued.

The Backstreet Boys also commented on 'NSYNC during a Tuesday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, regarding whether they think Justin Timberlake should reunite with 'NSYNC for a tour.

"He's accomplished pretty much everything you can as a solo artist so I think someday it's gonna happen," Richardson said after other members agreed that 'NSYNC should tour without Timberlake if they wanted to.

Nick Carter then said that The Backstreet Boys would be open to a joint tour with the four other members of 'NSYNC, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The Backstreet Boys were also asked on The Tonight Show whether or not actor Ryan Gosling was almost a part of the band.

Member AJ McLean said that he was living in the same apartment complex as Gosling while the Hollywood star was in The Mickey Mouse Club. McLean would try to sell Gosling on the group during games of basketball but Gosling thought that the band would not work out.

"Cut to, he was wrong and it did work," McLean joked.

Carter added, "It worked out for him too."

The Backstreet Boys performed for Fallon a harmonized version of Shai's "If I Ever Fall in Love."

The group will be embarking on a new North American tour that begins on July 10.