"Year of the Rabbit" star Freddie Fox. The U.K. comedy has been renewed for a second season. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- IFC and the U.K.'s Channel 4 have renewed comedy series Year of the Rabbit for a second season.

Year of the Rabbit, follows alcoholic detective inspector Rabbit, portrayed by Matt Berry, as he solves crimes in Victorian London with his partner Strauss (Freddie Fox) and the country's first female police officer Mabel (Susan Wokoma).

The series debuted on Channel 4 in June and will premiere on IFC on Feb. 19 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

The second season will run for six episodes and is written by Andy Riley, Kevin Cecil and co-written by Berry.

"I'm looking forward to inspector Rabbit returning back to our screen to fight crime in the past. This time he'll deal with all sorts of unearthly forces, including the Royal Family! Victorian London is presently very much where it's at," Berry said in a statement.

"Year of the Rabbit is one of the most glorious, gutsy and audacious comedies on TV, made by a fantastic cast and crew who relish every detail. We're thrilled to welcome it back. Here's to more absurd capers in the dark underbelly of Victorian London," head of comedy at Channel 4 Fiona McDermott said.