Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Shayna Baszler made a surprise appearance on Raw to viciously attack Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The assault happened on Monday after Lynch defended her title against Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.

Lynch, who was able to survive the Asuka Lock, won the high-energy bout after slamming The Empress of Tomorrow down with a Manhandle Slam for the three count.

Baszler of NXT fame attacked Lynch from behind as she was celebrating her victory. The Submission Magician locked Lynch into her patent Kirifuda Clutch before she threw The Man down hard.

Baszler then took out her mouth piece and bite Lynch behind the neck, causing blood to drip out of her mouth. Lynch was forced to go to the hospital but she drove the ambulance there herself.

Lynch would later drive the ambulance back to the arena and promised revenge against Baszler.

Also on Raw, Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre was a guest on The VIP Lounge, hosted by WWE veteran MVP.

MVP said he wasn't sure if McIntyre was ready to main event WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. MVP also tried to convince McIntyre that he needed someone like himself in his corner as his manager.

McIntyre wasn't interested in the offer and instead Claymore Kicked MVP into the VIP Lounge couch.

In the main event, Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and his disciples AOP and fellow Raw Tag Team Champion Murphy, faced off against Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders.

Joe, after a hard-fought battle, seemed poised to win the match for his team when he placed Murphy into the Coquina Clutch.

AOP distracted the referee while attempting to get inside to help Murphy which allowed Rollins to sneakily nail Joe with a Curb Stomp. Murphy, who was tapping out to the Coquina Clutch, then pinned Joe for the victory.

Other moments from Raw included The Street Profits defeating 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss; Moss then pinning Rawley to become the new 24/7 Champion; Angel Garza defeating Cedric Alexander; NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeating Sarah Logan; Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair still not declaring who she will face at WrestleMania; Ricochet defeating Bobby Lashley; Aleister Black defeating Akira Tozawa; and Randy Orton attacking Matt Hardy.

Orton was once again going to try and explain why he assaulted Edge after Edge had retuned from injury after initially retiring in 2011. Hardy verbally blasted Orton for his actions and demanded some answers before The Viper took him out with an RKO.

Orton then placed a chair under Hardy's head and then used a second one to slam into his head.