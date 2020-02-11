Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Bravo is giving a glimpse of Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.

The network shared a first look trailer for the cooking competition Tuesday featuring host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons.

Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. is Top Chef's second all-star season and features 15 returning contestants from previous seasons. The chefs will face tough challenges as they vie for $250,000 and the title of Top Chef.

"Just because they've done this before doesn't mean they know what's coming," Lakshmi says.

The season features chefs Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Jennifer Carroll, Stephanie Cmar, Lisa Fernandes, Kevin Gillespie, Gregory Gourdet, Melissa King, Jamie Lynch, Brian Malarkey, Nini Nguyen, Joe Sasto, Angelo Sosa, Bryan Voltaggio and Lee Anne Wong.

Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. is the 17th season of Top Chef. The previous all-star season (Season 8) was filmed in New York.

Top Chef: All-Stars L.A. premieres March 19.