Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Odette Annable has signed on to star in ABC's upcoming thirtysomething sequel pilot titled thirtysomething(else).

Annable will be featured as Janey Steadman, the daughter of original series stars Mel Harris (Hope) and Ken Olin (Michael).

The actress joins a cast that also includes Chris Wood as Leo, the younger brother of Janey. Both Annable and Wood starred together on Supergirl.

Harris and Olin will be appearing in the sequel in supporting roles alongside fellow original stars Patricia Wettig and Timothy Busfield. The pilot will focus more on the children of the original characters.

Thirtysomething initially aired from 1987 to 1991 and won 13 Emmy Awards including Best Drama.

Original series creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick are executive producing and penning the screenplay for thirtysomething(else) with Zwick also set to direct.